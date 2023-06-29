Open Menu

NATO Chief Says Quran Burning In Sweden 'Offensive,' But Not Illegal

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 10:50 PM

NATO Chief Says Quran Burning in Sweden 'Offensive,' But Not Illegal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the incident involving the burning of the Quran in Sweden on Wednesday is "offensive and objectionable," but not illegal.

"On the burning of the Quran, I understand the emotion and the depth of feeling this causes, and actions taken that are offensive and objectionable are not necessarily illegal in sovereign legal systems," he said during a joint press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in NATO's headquarters in Brussels.

Stoltenberg added that he was not in favor of protests against both Turkey and NATO that have broken out recently in Sweden, but that he "defends the right to disagree," which is also part of the freedom of expression.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest in which a Quran was burned took place outside Stockholm's main mosque. The demonstration was approved by the Swedish authorities. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the police decision was "legal but inappropriate."

It is not the first protest in Sweden involving a Quran burning, and such demonstrations have escalated tensions between Stockholm and Ankara, whose backing the European country needs to become a member of NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Protest Police Turkey Brussels Stockholm Ankara Sweden June Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

6 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

6 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

21 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

3 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

4 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

4 hours ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

8 hours ago

More Stories From World