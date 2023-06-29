NATO Chief Says Quran Burning in Sweden 'Offensive,' But Not Illegal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the incident involving the burning of the Quran in Sweden on Wednesday is "offensive and objectionable," but not illegal.

"On the burning of the Quran, I understand the emotion and the depth of feeling this causes, and actions taken that are offensive and objectionable are not necessarily illegal in sovereign legal systems," he said during a joint press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in NATO's headquarters in Brussels.

Stoltenberg added that he was not in favor of protests against both Turkey and NATO that have broken out recently in Sweden, but that he "defends the right to disagree," which is also part of the freedom of expression.

On June 28, the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a protest in which a Quran was burned took place outside Stockholm's main mosque. The demonstration was approved by the Swedish authorities. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the police decision was "legal but inappropriate."

It is not the first protest in Sweden involving a Quran burning, and such demonstrations have escalated tensions between Stockholm and Ankara, whose backing the European country needs to become a member of NATO.