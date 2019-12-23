UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief Says Ready To Meet With Putin In 'Right' Context

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 02:23 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the German Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) news agency that he was open to having a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin under the "right" circumstances

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the German Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) news agency that he was open to having a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin under the "right" circumstances.

During the NATO summit in London on December 3, US President Donald Trump said he saw no problem with Stoltenberg speaking with Russia.

"I believe in dialogue with Russia ... And therefore, if the context is right, I am, of course, also ready to meet with President Putin," he said in an interview released on Monday.

Stoltenberg stressed the importance of discussing differences, especially when relations are strained.

"Russia is our biggest neighbor, Russia is here to stay and we need to strive for a better relationship with Russia," the NATO chief said.

The relations between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Moscow soured dramatically after the 2014 power change in Ukraine followed by Crimea's reunification with Russia and prolonged military conflict in Donbas.

