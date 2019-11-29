NATO Chief Says Russia Poses No Imminent Military Threat, Only Strategic Challenge

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russia does not pose any imminent military threat to any NATO member, but rather a strategic challenge to the alliance NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"We don't see any imminent military threat of Russia against any NATO country, but we see is a strategic challenge and we see a Russia, which is investing heavily in new modern capabilities, including nuclear forces, a Russia, which is violating a cornerstone arms control agreement in Europe, the INF [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces] Treaty, deploying missiles, capable of reaching European cities within minutes, and missiles, which are nuclear capable.

And we see a Russia, which has been responsible for aggressive actions against its neighbors, Georgia, Ukraine," he said at a briefing.

Leaders of the 29 NATO member states will meet in the UK capital of London next Wednesday to take stock of the most pressing issues and plan for the future. The meeting marks NATO's 70th anniversary.