NATO Chief Says Russian Defensive Movement Part of 'Pattern,' Remain Committed to Dialogue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Russia's plan to ramp up its defensive posture along its western border is consistent with the country's behavior over the past years but the alliance remains committed to meaningful dialogue with Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that Russia's plan to ramp up its defensive posture along its western border is consistent with the country's behavior over the past years but the alliance remains committed to meaningful dialogue with Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russia will create around 20 new formations and military units in the Western Military District by the end of the year in response to NATO build-up in Eastern Europe.

"What we see is a pattern of Russian behavior where Russia, over the last years, has invested heavily in new modern military capabilities, from conventional to nuclear weapons systems," Stoltenberg said at a briefing ahead of a member-state's defense and foreign ministers meeting.

"We continue also what we call our dual-track approach to Russia, meaning that we are providing credible deterrence and defense and at the same time we work for meaningful dialogue with Russia," the former Norwegian Prime Minister said.