NATO Chief Says Russia's Nuclear Forces Show No Sign Of Enhanced Readiness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 07:25 PM

There are no indications that Russia put its nuclear forces on high alert despite "reckless" rhetoric, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told German media on Saturday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) There are no indications that Russia put its nuclear forces on high alert despite "reckless" rhetoric, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told German media on Saturday.

"No, we have no indication of it," Stoltenberg told Die Welt newspaper when asked if Russian nuclear forces seem switched to a higher level of readiness.

The Secretary General noted that NATO has not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear strategy since the beginning of the military operation in Ukraine, nevertheless blaming Moscow for adopting abrasive discourse on nuclear weapons.

"We hear the threatening nuclear rhetoric of the Russian leadership.

This is irresponsible and reckless. A nuclear war cannot be won, and it should never be fought; the same applies to Russia," Stoltenberg said.

In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia is not threatening anyone with a nuclear war, while Western countries and Ukraine have been persistently "playing with the words 'nuclear war.'" Lavrov noted that Russia does not consider itself at war with NATO and warned that this scenario would significantly increase the chances of a nuclear standoff that must be avoided at all costs.

