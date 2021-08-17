UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Says 'Saddened' Over Developments In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday expressed regret over the "serious" and "unpredictable" situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) takeover.

"The situation is extremely serious and unpredictable.

Kabul has fallen and the Taliban have taken control of most of the country. I am deeply saddened by what I see unfolding in Afghanistan," he said at a NATO briefing on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg further noted that the bloc's top priority was to ensure the safe departure of the remaining personnel from the country.

