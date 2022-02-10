NATO Chief Says Sent Invitation to Lavrov to Continue Talks in NATO-Russia Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he has sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier in the day inviting him to continue talks in the Russia-NATO Council.

"This morning I have send a letter to Foreign Minister Lavrov reiterating my invitation to Russia to continue our dialogue in a series of meetings in the NATO-Russia council to find a diplomatic way forward," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.