UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Says Sent Invitation To Lavrov To Continue Talks In NATO-Russia Council

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

NATO Chief Says Sent Invitation to Lavrov to Continue Talks in NATO-Russia Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he has sent a letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier in the day inviting him to continue talks in the Russia-NATO Council.

"This morning I have send a letter to Foreign Minister Lavrov reiterating my invitation to Russia to continue our dialogue in a series of meetings in the NATO-Russia council to find a diplomatic way forward," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Russia United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Chinese shares close mixed Thursday 10th Feb, 2022 ..

Chinese shares close mixed Thursday 10th Feb, 2022

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan sends over 3000 medical staff to Kuwait s ..

Pakistan sends over 3000 medical staff to Kuwait soon

40 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 3,627,5 ..

Philippines logs 4,575 new COVID-19 cases, 3,627,575 in total

41 minutes ago
 West Can No Longer Ignore Russia's Concerns If Int ..

West Can No Longer Ignore Russia's Concerns If Interested in Peace - Russian Dip ..

41 minutes ago
 Hardline Hindu monk seeks re-election in key India ..

Hardline Hindu monk seeks re-election in key Indian state

41 minutes ago
 Balochistan Law dept to provide Internship opportu ..

Balochistan Law dept to provide Internship opportunity to law graduates

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>