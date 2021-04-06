UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Says 'serious Concern' Over Russia's Ukraine Activities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 04:06 PM

NATO chief says 'serious concern' over Russia's Ukraine activities

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Ukraine's leader on Tuesday that the alliance has "serious concern" over Russian military activities around its southern neighbour and backs Kiev's sovereignty

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Ukraine's leader on Tuesday that the alliance has "serious concern" over Russian military activities around its southern neighbour and backs Kiev's sovereignty.

Last week, Kiev accused Moscow of massing thousands of troops on its northern and eastern borders, as well as on the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Stoltenberg said he had called President Volodymyr Zelensky "to express serious concern about Russia's military activities in and around Ukraine and ongoing ceasefire violations".

"NATO firmly supports Ukraine's sovereignty an territorial integrity. We remain committed to our close partnership." The phone call from the NATO chief follows messages of solidarity for Ukraine from leading alliance powers the United States and Britain, and from the European Union.

Last week the Pentagon said US forces in Europe had raised their alert status following the "recent escalations of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine".

The Kremlin has not denied the recent troop movements, but insisted that Moscow was "not threatening anyone". It has warned it will take take necessary "measures" in the event of any Western military deployment in Ukraine.

The reports of a Russian buildup came alongside an escalation of armed clashes along the front line between Ukraine's forces and Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country.

The long-simmering conflict has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014, according to the United Nations.

Ukraine has denied reports that its forces had killed a five-year-old child in an attack on pro-Moscow eastern separatists, after Russia said it would launch an investigation.

Related Topics

Attack NATO United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Pentagon European Union Alert Kiev Alliance United States Event From

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

54 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

54 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

55 minutes ago

New York Greenlights COVID-19 Vaccinations for Peo ..

1 minute ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

1 hour ago

More Zimbabweans come forward for COVID-19 vaccine ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.