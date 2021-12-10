UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Says Stance On Ukraine's Accession Unchanged

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:06 PM

NATO Chief Says Stance on Ukraine's Accession Unchanged

NATO has not revised its policy on Ukraine's potential membership in the alliance, which depends on Kiev and the allies, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) NATO has not revised its policy on Ukraine's potential membership in the alliance, which depends on Kiev and the allies, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"Every nation in Europe has the right to choose its own path, and that includes Ukraine. We stand by our decisions and nothing has changed in NATO's approach towards Ukraine's membership and it is (up) to Ukraine to decide its own path, to decide whether or not to aspire to membership," he told a press conference after talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly in Paris.

The issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO also depends on the will of all allies, and no one else has anything to do with the matter, he added.

The top French diplomat stressed that the parties are constantly exchanging views on the Ukraine issue.

"Today we discussed two key issues with the Secretary General.

Firstly, the issue of European security... and secondly, we exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, about which we have already talked a lot in Riga," Le Drian said.

He added that he will discuss Ukraine, among other topics, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' meeting in Liverpool later on Friday.

Tensions have been on the rise as the West and Kiev maintain that Russia is mobilizing troops at the border with Ukraine to launch an offensive. US President Joe Biden warned against a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine in a virtual conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that Washington would impose economic sanctions if Moscow allows the situation to escalate.

Putin, in turn, reiterated that the responsibility should not fall entirely on Russia, since it is NATO that is increasing its military presence near Russian borders.�

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Liverpool Paris Florence Riga Vladimir Putin Kiev Alliance Border All Top

Recent Stories

realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplen ..

Realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplendent in Monochromatic Hues

39 minutes ago
 Int'l anti-corruption day observed in Kohistan, To ..

Int'l anti-corruption day observed in Kohistan, Torghar

26 seconds ago
 Six diagnosed corona positive in district

Six diagnosed corona positive in district

27 seconds ago
 Lockheed Martin Signs Contract for 64 F-35 Fighter ..

Lockheed Martin Signs Contract for 64 F-35 Fighters With Finland - Finnish Cabin ..

29 seconds ago
 Russia Can Discuss Security Guarantees During Stra ..

Russia Can Discuss Security Guarantees During Strategic Stability Talks With US ..

31 seconds ago
 Warsaw to Back NATO-Russia Council Revitalization ..

Warsaw to Back NATO-Russia Council Revitalization as OSCE Chair - Foreign Minist ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.