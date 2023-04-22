NATO Chief Says Ukraine Can Succeed in Counteroffensive Once Right Moment Found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have expressed confidence that Ukraine can succeed in its counteroffensive against Russia once Kiev chooses the right moment to launch such operations.

"I'm confident that when Ukraine decides to launch new operations to liberate more land, Ukraine will be successful," Stoltenberg told reporters on Friday, shortly after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein.

He added that NATO allies also had full confidence in Ukraine's ability to succeed on the battlefield if reinforced by the alliance's military supplies.

"We have delivered a lot more support, with armored vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, with ... more artillery, air defense and also battle tanks," the NATO chief said.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in early April that Kiev had scheduled its counteroffensive for the summer, while US media reported that it was allegedly to start on April 30.