UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Says Ukraine Close Partner Not Alliance Member, Article 5 Not Applicable

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:27 PM

NATO Chief Says Ukraine Close Partner Not Alliance Member, Article 5 Not Applicable

Ukraine is a close partner to NATO but not a member of the Alliance, making it impossible to apply provisions such as Article 5 to it, the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Ukraine is a close partner to NATO but not a member of the Alliance, making it impossible to apply provisions such as Article 5 to it, the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"I think it's important to distinguish between NATO allies and partner Ukraine. NATO allies, there we provide Article 5 guarantees, the collective defense guarantees and we will defend and protect all allies. Ukraine is a partner, a high valued partner we provide support political and practical support, " Alliance's Secretary General said at the NATO's ministerial summit in Latvia.

NATO is providing training capacity and equipment to Ukraine and the allies will recommit and reconfirm their strong support for the country, but that does not mean that Ukraine is a NATO ally, Stoltenberg added.

The remarks came as part of the NATO Secretary's doorstep speech ahead of the bloc's foreign affairs ministers meeting in Riga.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Riga Alliance Latvia All

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emi ..

Emirates Literature Foundation highlights best Emirati literary achievements

25 minutes ago
 Minister inaugurates thoracic surgery unit at Serv ..

Minister inaugurates thoracic surgery unit at Services Hospital

3 seconds ago
 DC Hunza issues notice to owners of hotels to addr ..

DC Hunza issues notice to owners of hotels to address the environmental issues

3 minutes ago
 National Assembly Education Body approves Islamaba ..

National Assembly Education Body approves Islamabad Women University bill 2021

3 minutes ago
 Senate body on Railway held in Quetta to solve iss ..

Senate body on Railway held in Quetta to solve issues

3 minutes ago
 Aawaz II KP Learning & Development Forum concludes ..

Aawaz II KP Learning & Development Forum concludes in Peshawar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.