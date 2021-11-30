NATO Chief Says Ukraine Close Partner Not Alliance Member, Article 5 Not Applicable

Ukraine is a close partner to NATO but not a member of the Alliance, making it impossible to apply provisions such as Article 5 to it, the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Ukraine is a close partner to NATO but not a member of the Alliance, making it impossible to apply provisions such as Article 5 to it, the Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"I think it's important to distinguish between NATO allies and partner Ukraine. NATO allies, there we provide Article 5 guarantees, the collective defense guarantees and we will defend and protect all allies. Ukraine is a partner, a high valued partner we provide support political and practical support, " Alliance's Secretary General said at the NATO's ministerial summit in Latvia.

NATO is providing training capacity and equipment to Ukraine and the allies will recommit and reconfirm their strong support for the country, but that does not mean that Ukraine is a NATO ally, Stoltenberg added.

The remarks came as part of the NATO Secretary's doorstep speech ahead of the bloc's foreign affairs ministers meeting in Riga.