NATO Chief Says Ukraine Received Enough Weapons for Beginning of Offensive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Ukraine currently has the capabilities required for the beginning of a counteroffensive, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainians have now capabilities, weapons, ammunition and also training provided by NATO allies and partners not least the US lead contact group for Ukraine that has put them in a place so they have the capabilities needed (for counteroffensive)," Stoltenberg said at Brussels Sprouts live podcast, hosted by the Center for a New American Security (CNAS).