UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Says Will Convene Finnish, Swedish, Turkish Senior Officials In Brussels Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2022 | 08:13 PM

NATO Chief Says Will Convene Finnish, Swedish, Turkish Senior Officials in Brussels Soon

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press briefing on Wednesday that he will convene the senior officials of Finland, Sweden and Turkey in Brussels in a matter of days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press briefing on Wednesday that he will convene the senior officials of Finland, Sweden and Turkey in Brussels in a matter of days.

"I will convene senior officials from all three countries in Brussels in the coming days," Stoltenberg said.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Brussels Sweden Finland All From

Recent Stories

Blinken After Talks With Stoltenberg Says NATO Wil ..

Blinken After Talks With Stoltenberg Says NATO Will Bolster Budget

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Gan ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Gandapur

1 minute ago
 World No. 1 Swiatek extends winning run to reach F ..

World No. 1 Swiatek extends winning run to reach French Open semis

1 minute ago
 Two killed in Jamaur road accident

Two killed in Jamaur road accident

1 minute ago
 Inflation in France at Peak Level, Price Growth to ..

Inflation in France at Peak Level, Price Growth to Continue - Finance Minister

3 minutes ago
 Texas town mourns teacher killed in school shootin ..

Texas town mourns teacher killed in school shooting

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.