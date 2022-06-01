NATO Chief Says Will Convene Finnish, Swedish, Turkish Senior Officials in Brussels Soon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press briefing on Wednesday that he will convene the senior officials of Finland, Sweden and Turkey in Brussels in a matter of days.

"I will convene senior officials from all three countries in Brussels in the coming days," Stoltenberg said.