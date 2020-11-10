NATO Chief Says World Needs Global Arms Control Regime That Includes China

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The world needs a global arms control regime that would reflect the multipolar order and include China, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"I welcome a dialogue between the US and Russia to find a way forward [in arms control]. Just as they have in the past, they must continue to lead the way in arms control. But China must play its part too ... We must develop a global nuclear arms control regime suited to the multipolar world, a regime that takes into account the rise of China," Stoltenberg told the alliance's arms control videoconference.

According to the secretary general, "the time when China was at the margins of nuclear weapons development is over."

"As a global power with a large military and growing nuclear arsenal, it has a responsibility to engage openly and constructively in arms control negotiations," he stated.

Stoltenberg noted that Beijing has so far "regrettably" refused to join any such talks, though the "lack of transparency" on its nuclear capabilities and intentions are concerning.

The NATO chief expressed confidence that the global arms control regime would benefit both China and the rest of the world.