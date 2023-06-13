UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Says World Would Become 'More Dangerous' If Ukraine Loses To Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 11:51 PM

The world would become more dangerous if Ukraine does not succeed against Russia on the battlefield, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

Ukraine's defeat would embolden other countries such as China and make the world "more dangerous," Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden, according to the White House.

The more land Ukraine is able to take over now, the "stronger hand" they will have at the negotiating table in the future, Stoltenberg added.

