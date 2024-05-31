Open Menu

NATO Chief Seeks 'at Least' 40 Bn Euros A Year In Ukraine Aid

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM

NATO chief seeks 'at least' 40 bn euros a year in Ukraine aid

Prague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday called on members to commit to keeping annual military aid for Ukraine at a minimum of 40 billion Euros ($43 billion), after alliance foreign ministers debated long-term support for Kyiv.

NATO members -- led by the United States -- have given the vast bulk of military aid to Kyiv to help it battle against Russia's invasion since Moscow attacked in 2022.

"Since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, allies have provided approximately 40 billion euros worth of military aid to Ukraine each year. We must maintain at least this level of support each year, for as long as necessary," Stoltenberg told journalists after foreign minsters met in Prague.

"I have also proposed that allies should share this burden equitably."

The head of the Western military alliance said he wanted NATO's 32 countries to hammer out the "multi-year financial pledge for Ukraine" to announce it at a summit of leaders in Washington in July.

"We need a firm commitment for the long haul to ensure that Ukraine is able to plan, to ensure that Ukraine has the predictability they need to conduct this war of self-defence," Stoltenberg said.

He said that one way to measure each country's commitment could be to tie it to the size of their gross domestic product, but the plan was not finalised.

"We will now start the work on the details of such a financial pledge," Stoltenberg said.

Over two years into Russia's all-out war on Ukraine, Stoltenberg is seeking to put NATO's support on a firmer footing ahead of a possible return to the US presidency of Donald Trump.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Trump Prague Alliance United States July Share Billion

Recent Stories

Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional glob ..

Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional global market share growth in Q1, ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination amon ..

Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime i ..

Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation

3 hours ago
 Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

4 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

4 hours ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

9 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

18 hours ago
 Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

18 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

18 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From World