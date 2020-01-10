UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief Stoltenberg Backs Expanded Role For Alliance In Fighting Mideast Terror

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:30 AM

NATO Chief Stoltenberg Backs Expanded Role for Alliance in Fighting Mideast Terror

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg agreed with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the alliance could take on an expanded role in fighting terrorism based in the middle East, the US Department of State said in a readout of a conversation.

"Secretary Pompeo reiterated President Trump's call for NATO to become more involved in the Middle East, and the two agreed NATO could contribute more to regional security and the fight against international terrorism," the readout said on Thursday.

The call followed Iran's missile strikes on Wednesday on two military bases in Iraq housing US personnel in which no one was injured, but several buildings were damaged.

Pompeo and Stoltenberg "also condemned Iran's destabilizing violence and remain committed to countering international terrorism, including through NATO's participation in the Global Coalition" to defeat the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), the readout said.

Iran attacked Iraq's al Assad and Erbil Air Bases in retaliation for the US assassination of Iran's top commander Qasem Soleimani.

