NATO Chief Stresses Importance of Russia, US Extending New Start Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) NATO believes it is important that the US and Russia extend a new START treaty, the alliance chief, Jens Stoltenberg, said Thursday.

The statement comes ahead of the US-Russian talks on Monday.

"The New START is a bilateral agreement between Russia and the United States, but of course it is of importance for all allies," Stoltenberg said.

The arms control treaty is set to expire in 2021.