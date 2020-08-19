UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief Tells Turkey's Cavusoglu Of Concerns Over Tensions In Mediterranean

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:23 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday told Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that he was concerned over tensions in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, where Greece and Turkey both claim energy exploration rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday told Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that he was concerned over tensions in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, where Greece and Turkey both claim energy exploration rights.

"Secretary General Stoltenberg expressed concerns regarding current tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

He stressed that dialogue and de-escalation are in the best interest of the region, and that the situation must be resolved in a spirit of Allied solidarity and in accordance with international law," NATO said in a statement.

Libya was another topic of the phone call. Stoltenberg stressed NATO's commitment to the need for a political solution to the internal crisis in the country. The alliance chief emphasized "that all parties in Libya, and all members of the international community, should support the UN-led process and respect the UN arms embargo."

