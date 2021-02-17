NATO Chief to Attend Special Virtual Edition of Munich Security Conference on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will take part in a special virtual edition of the Munich Security Conference on February 19, the world's leading forum for foreign and security policy, the alliance said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary General will take part in the session 'A New Transatlantic Agenda: Part II.' The session will also feature the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel and will be moderated by Ambassador Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairman of the Munich Security Conference," the press release read.

The conference was originally scheduled to take place from February 19-21 but was postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was replaced by an online event titled Beyond Westlessness: Renewing Transatlantic Cooperation, Meeting Global Challenges.

The Munich Security Conference is usually held in late February, gathering global leaders, politicians and experts for a discussion on the pressing issues of international affairs and global policy.