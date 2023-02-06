UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief To Begin US Trip On Tuesday

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will arrive in Washington on Tuesday for three days of meetings with US dignitaries, his press office said.

"On 07-09 February 2023, NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, is visiting Washington D.C.

(United States of America)," the press statement read.

He has meetings lined up for Wednesday afternoon with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, to be followed by a press conference and a joint statement. He will also meet with US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, and Senate and House leaders, among other officials.

