NATO Chief to Meet With Armenian President Later on Wednesday - NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian later on Wednesday in Brussels, the bloc said in a press release.

