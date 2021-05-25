UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief To Meet With Estonian Prime Minister In NATO Headquarters On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas are set to meet at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday.

The agenda of the meeting has not been released.

Statements by the two parties will be broadcast live on the NATO website at 08:00 GMT.

On the same day, NATO ambassadors are expected to discuss potential sanctions on Belarus over the emergency landing of the Ryanair plane in Minsk that took place on Sunday.

