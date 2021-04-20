UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief To Meet With EU Transport Commissioner On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will hold talks with European Transport Commissioner Adina-Ioana Valean in Brussels on Wednesday, the alliance said on Tuesday.

"On Wednesday, 21 April 2021, the NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the European Commissioner for Transport, Mrs. Adina-Ioana Valean, at NATO Headquarters," the organization said in a statement.

Valean is a Romanian politician who has been holding her post since 2019.

