NATO Chief To Meet With Portuguese Prime Minister On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to meet with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa and attend a meeting of the Council of State under the chairmanship of the country's president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, during his two-day visit to Portugal starting on Wednesday.

The agenda of the meetings has not been published. The joint statement of NATO Secretary General and Portuguese Prime Minister will be available at 08:30 GMT on NATO website on Wednesday.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Stoltenberg and Costa are expected to inaugurate the NATO Communications and Information (NCI) academy in Lisbon.

The opening remarks will be broadcast at 11:00 GMT.

On Thursday, the secretary general will also visit the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier of the UK Royal Navy, which is currently taking part in the NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 21. The joint press point with military leadership will begin at 08:45 GMT and a video recording of the event will be distributed on the website.

