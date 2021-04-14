NATO Chief to Meet With Senior US Officials in Brussels on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday.

The officials are expected to discuss global issues, including the relations with China and Russia, the escalation in Ukraine's breakaway east, COVID-19, and climate change, among other topics.

A press conference is expected to take place after the meeting.

Stoltenberg, Austin and Blinken are also expected to partake in a videoconference involving NATO ministers of foreign affairs and ministers of defense.