NATO Chief to Meet With Slovak Prime Minister Next Week

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will receive Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger at the alliance's headquarters next week, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu announced on Friday.

"NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg will meet Slovakian Prime Minister @eduardheger at NATO HQ on Tuesday 27 April.

Joint press point at 17:00 (Brussels time) [15:00 GMT]," Lungescu tweeted.

The agenda of the meeting has not been revealed yet.