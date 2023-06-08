UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief To Meet With Swedish Foreign Minister In Brussels

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 10:10 AM

NATO Chief to Meet With Swedish Foreign Minister in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

The officials are expected to discuss Sweden's accession to NATO following Stoltenberg's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday

Turkey, along with Hungary, has not yet ratified Sweden's application to join the alliance.   

Related Topics

NATO Brussels Alliance Sweden Hungary Tayyip Erdogan Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 June 2023

49 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 08 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2022-2023

8 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vaticanâ€™s Pontifical Academy fo ..

10 hours ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

10 hours ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.