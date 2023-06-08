NATO Chief to Meet With Swedish Foreign Minister in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

The officials are expected to discuss Sweden's accession to NATO following Stoltenberg's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday.

Turkey, along with Hungary, has not yet ratified Sweden's application to join the alliance.