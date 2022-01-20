UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief To Meet With Top Diplomats Of Finland, Sweden On January 24

Published January 20, 2022

NATO Chief to Meet With Top Diplomats of Finland, Sweden on January 24

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Swedish Foreign Ann Linde on January 24, the alliance said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Swedish Foreign Ann Linde on January 24, the alliance said on Thursday.

"On Monday, 24 January 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg, will receive the Ministers for Foreign Affairs of Finland, Mr. Pekka Haavisto, and Sweden, Ms. Ann Linde," the alliance said in a statement.

After the meeting, the officials will hold a press conference.

Last week, Stoltenberg said that Finland and Sweden meet all the criteria to become NATO members immediately should they so decide.

