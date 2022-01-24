NATO Chief to Meet With Top UK Diplomat in Brussels

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss in Brussels on Monday, the alliance said

"On Monday, 24 January 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, Ms. Elizabeth Truss, at NATO Headquarters," a statement read.

No media coverage will be allowed at the meeting, it added.