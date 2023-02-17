UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief To Meet With Ukraine's Kuleba, EU's Borrell In Brussels On February 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 06:20 PM

NATO Chief to Meet With Ukraine's Kuleba, EU's Borrell in Brussels on February 21

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on February 21, the alliance's press service said on Friday.

"On Tuesday, 21 February 2023, the NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Mr Dmytro Kuleba and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Mr Josep Borrell, at NATO HQ (headquarters)," NATO's office said in a statement.

Following the meeting, the officials will hold a joint press conference expected to take place at 11:45 GMT.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine European Union Brussels Alliance February

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

7 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

15 minutes ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

38 minutes ago
 LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, assoc ..

LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, associations, varsities for Budget ..

41 minutes ago
 Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

Javed Miandad admitted to hospital in Karachi

1 hour ago
 Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attende ..

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attendees than its previous edition

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.