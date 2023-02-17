(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels on February 21, the alliance's press service said on Friday.

"On Tuesday, 21 February 2023, the NATO Secretary General, Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Mr Dmytro Kuleba and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Mr Josep Borrell, at NATO HQ (headquarters)," NATO's office said in a statement.

Following the meeting, the officials will hold a joint press conference expected to take place at 11:45 GMT.