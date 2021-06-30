NATO Chief to Receive Iraqi Prime Minister on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will receive Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in Brussels on Wednesday.

"On Wednesday 30 June 2021 the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, Mr.

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, at NATO Headquarters," the alliance said.

It did not disclose the agenda of the meeting.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also due to meet with Al-Kadhimi on Wednesday.