NATO Chief to Travel to France for Bastille Day on Sunday - Press Release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will travel to France for Bastille Day celebrations on Sunday, the alliance's press service said Friday in a press release.

"At the invitation of the President Emmanuel Macron of the Republic of France, the NATO Secretary General Mr.

Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Paris to attend the Bastille Day parade on Sunday, 14 July 2019," the press release read.

Stoltenberg is expected to hold a meeting with Macron on the sidelines of the celebration.