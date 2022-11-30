UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief To Visit Berlin, Meet With German Chancellor

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will pay an official visit to Berlin from November 30 to December 2 to meet with high-ranking German officials, including the country's chancellor and defense minister, the alliance's press service said on Wednesday.

"The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will visit Berlin, Germany from 30 November - 02 December 2022. During his visit, Mr.Stoltenberg will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Mr.

Olaf Scholz and the Minister of Defence, Ms. Christine Lambrecht," the message read.

On December 1, Stoltenberg will also take part in the Berlin Security Conference, where he is expected to deliver a speech. Later that day, a joint press conference of Stoltenberg and Scholz is scheduled to take place, according to the statement.

The conference is taking place from November 30 to December 1, with a number of defense ministers from NATO countries participating in the event.

