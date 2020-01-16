UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief To Visit Italy Thursday To Inaugurate Alliance's New Surveillance Drones

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will start a two-day visit to Italy later in the day to attend a ceremony at Sigonella airbase marking the delivery of the alliance's remotely piloted aircraft to the European country, NATO said in a press release on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will start a two-day visit to Italy later in the day to attend a ceremony at Sigonella airbase marking the delivery of the alliance's remotely piloted aircraft to the European country, NATO said in a press release on Thursday.

"The NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will travel to Italy on Thursday, 16 January and Friday, 17 January 2020. Mr. Stoltenberg will attend a ceremony at Sigonella Air base to mark the delivery of Alliance Ground Surveillance (AGS) remotely piloted aircraft," the press release said.

According to the statement, the ceremony will be also attended by Chairman of Military Committee Stuart Peach, and Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) General Tod Wolters.

The secretary general is set to deliver remarks during the event.

In late November 2019, the first of five NATO AGS aircraft landed in Italy's airbase under a multinational project for the procurement of advanced equipment.

