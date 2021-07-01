NATO Chief to Visit Mission in Kosovo on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) NATO said on Wednesday that Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to visit the alliance-led international peacekeeping force KFOR in Kosovo on July 1.

"On Thursday, 1 July 2021, NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will travel to Kosovo Force (KFOR)," the press release read.

During his visit, Stoltenberg is expected to meet with KFOR Commander Maj. Gen.

Franco Federici and NATO Advisory and Liaison Team director Brig. Gen. Jorg Ruter, as well as engage with troops, according to the statement.

The NATO chief is also scheduled to attend bilateral meetings with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Minister for Communities and Return Goran Rakic.

KFOR launched its operation in June 1999, when Kosovo was in the midst of a grave humanitarian crisis. The contingent includes forces of 28 countries, most of them NATO member states.