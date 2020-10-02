UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief To Visit Turkey And Greece Amid Stand-off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 09:57 PM

NATO chief to visit Turkey and Greece amid stand-off

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit senior government figures in Turkey and Greece next week, as the alliance tries to defuse a dangerous stand-off between the two member states

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit senior government figures in Turkey and Greece next week, as the alliance tries to defuse a dangerous stand-off between the two member states.

Stoltenberg will be in Ankara on Monday to see Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and in Athens on Tuesday for talks with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, his office said in a statement.

Greece and Turkey are both members of the Atlantic alliance but their own relations have plunged to new lows in recent weeks in a dispute over maritime borders and gas exploration.

More Stories From World

