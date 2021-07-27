UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief Urges 'negotiated Settlement' In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:42 PM

NATO chief urges 'negotiated settlement' in Afghanistan

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday reiterated calls for a "negotiated settlement" with the Taliban in Afghanistan, admitting the country faced a "deeply challenging" security situation as foreign troops leave

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday reiterated calls for a "negotiated settlement" with the Taliban in Afghanistan, admitting the country faced a "deeply challenging" security situation as foreign troops leave.

"The security situation in Afghanistan remains deeply challenging, and requires a negotiated settlement. NATO will continue to support Afghanistan, including with funding; civilian presence; and out-of-country training," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter after speaking to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

More Stories From World

