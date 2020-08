NATO chief urges Russia not to meddle in Belarus crisis

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday called on Russia not to meddle in the crisis engulfing Belarus after President Vladimir Putin vowed military support for embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday called on Russia not to meddle in the crisis engulfing Belarus after President Vladimir Putin vowed military support for embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"Belarus is a sovereign and independent state. And nobody, including Russia, should interfere there," Stoltenberg told Germany's bestselling Bild daily, in comments translated from German.