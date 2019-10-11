UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Urges Turkey To Show Restraint In Syria

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:19 PM

NATO chief urges Turkey to show restraint in Syria

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday called Turkey to show restraint in northern Syria and avoid actions that may further destabilize the region

ATHENS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday called Turkey to show restraint in northern Syria and avoid actions that may further destabilize the region.

"I count on Turkey to show restraint and to ensure that their actions in northern Syria are measured and proportionate and avoid even more human suffering," Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The Greek leader warned about humanitarian repercussions from the forceful displacement of population in Syria.

"The only solution in Syria is a political one. Unilateral military actions do not help towards that direction," said Mitsotakis.

On Friday, Stoltenberg will head to Istanbul, where he is expected to meet with top-level Turkish officials.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday declared the beginning of the military campaign eliminate the Kurdish forces in northern Syria, which Ankara deems as terrorists and separatists.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Syria Turkey Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan May From

Recent Stories

PTCL launches a month-long campaign on Breast Canc ..

6 minutes ago

Players to watch-out for in the National T20 Cup

16 minutes ago

18 roads, bridges to be constructed in 2009-20: CE ..

3 minutes ago

Double ton takes King Kohli past Bradman runs tall ..

3 minutes ago

Unrest hit Hong Kong cancel harbor swimming race

3 minutes ago

KP govt making efforts to empower girls: Advisor t ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.