NATO Chief Vows 'Coordinated' Response Unless Russia Returns To INF Treaty By August 2

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 12:37 PM

NATO will provide a "coordinated" response if Russia fails to return to compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty by August 2, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) NATO will provide a "coordinated" response if Russia fails to return to compliance with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty by August 2, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Washington is due to formally pull out of the 1987 Soviet-US INF Treaty on August 2 after it suspended its obligations in February and pledged to withdraw completely in six months, unless Moscow remedied the country's alleged violations of the deal.

"So the question what will we do [after August 2]. If they do not come back into compliance we have stated and we have decided that we will respond. What we will do will be a measured, it will be a coordinated [response] by a NATO family, not bilateral arrangements but by NATO as an alliance, 29 allies," Stoltenberg said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

He noted that the alliance had a number of options to respond, such as strengthening its increased readiness forces and the integrated missile defense.

He also did not rule out new initiatives to make sure that in a world "without the INF treaty and with more Russian missiles," NATO would continue to deliver "credible deterrence and defense," arguing that it was the "best guarantee to preserve peace in Europe."

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations of violating the INF Treaty as unsubstantiated and complained that US defense systems in Europe were equipped with launchers capable of firing cruise missiles at ranges prohibited under the INF Treaty. Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, pledged to act proportionally and signed a decree to officially suspend the treaty earlier in July. He also instructed the government to not initiate any new talks with Washington on the matter, stating that all of Russia's earlier proposals remained on the table and that Moscow had no intention to embrace a new arms race.

