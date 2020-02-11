NATO Chief Vows Security Support to Afghanistan After New Kabul Bombing

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned a bombing this Tuesday outside a military academy in the Afghan capital and pledged continued support to local security forces to convince the Taliban that it could not win on the battlefield

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has condemned a bombing this Tuesday outside a military academy in the Afghan capital and pledged continued support to local security forces to convince the Taliban that it could not win on the battlefield.

The blast near a police checkpoint outside the academy killed six people, including two civilians, and wounded 12 others. No group has claimed responsibility for it but previous attacks on the school were blamed on the Taliban.

"I strongly condemn the attack in Kabul this morning ... That is exactly why we continue to provide strong support to the Afghan security forces because we believe.

.. that the best way for NATO to create conditions for peace is to support, train, assist and advise Afghan security forces," Stoltenberg told a press conference ahead of the meetings of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels.

Stoltenberg added that NATO supported the US-Taliban peace talks, which resumed in Qatar last December after a months-long break. Allies meeting for a defense ministerial on Wednesday and Thursday will push for progress in the talks as soon as possible, the official added.