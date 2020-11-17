NATO chief warns of 'high' price of hasty Afghan pullout

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A hasty pullout of US and allied troops from Afghanistan could see the country become a "platform for international terrorists" again, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday.

His blunt message, given in a statement, was in response to reports that US President Donald Trump is planning to accelerate the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, where they support a NATO mission, and from Iraq.

"The price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high," Stoltenberg said.

"Afghanistan risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organise attacks on our homelands. And ISIS (the Islamic State group) could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq," he said.

The warning was unprecedented criticism by Stoltenberg of a Trump decision.