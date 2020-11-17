UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Warns Of 'high' Price Of Hasty Afghan Pullout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:18 PM

NATO chief warns of 'high' price of hasty Afghan pullout

A hasty pullout of US and allied troops from Afghanistan could see the country become a "platform for international terrorists" again, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A hasty pullout of US and allied troops from Afghanistan could see the country become a "platform for international terrorists" again, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday.

His blunt message, given in a statement, was in response to reports that US President Donald Trump is planning to accelerate the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, where they support a NATO mission, and from Iraq.

"The price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high," Stoltenberg said.

"Afghanistan risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organise attacks on our homelands. And ISIS (the Islamic State group) could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq," he said.

The warning was unprecedented criticism by Stoltenberg of a Trump decision.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Syria ISIS Iraq Trump Price From

Recent Stories

Ace Karachi Kings players challenge each other to ..

9 minutes ago

MoHAP organises virtual healthcare session for fam ..

21 minutes ago

NCCR asks Sindh govt to take action against recent ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to introduce electronic voting system for tra ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan makes sincere efforts to uproot terrorism ..

36 minutes ago

Croatia war criminal Mercep dies

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.