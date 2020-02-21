UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Chief Welcomes Announcement Of US-Taliban Peace Deal

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 06:55 PM

NATO Chief Welcomes Announcement of US-Taliban Peace Deal

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday welcomed the US announcement, saying that it planned to finalize a peace deal with the Taliban on February 29 as a step toward intra-Afghan talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday welcomed the US announcement, saying that it planned to finalize a peace deal with the Taliban on February 29 as a step toward intra-Afghan talks.

"I welcome today's announcement that an understanding has been reached on a significant reduction in violence across Afghanistan... This could pave the way for negotiations among Afghans, sustainable peace, and ensuring the country is never again a safe haven for terrorists," he said in a statement.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan February

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

56 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

14 minutes ago

Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

22 minutes ago

FATF has given more time to Pakistan to implement ..

41 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi allocates monthly rewards for med ..

41 minutes ago

Gold price goes record high, touches Rs 93,650 per ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.