NATO Chief Welcomes Announcement of US-Taliban Peace Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday welcomed the US announcement, saying that it planned to finalize a peace deal with the Taliban on February 29 as a step toward intra-Afghan talks.

"I welcome today's announcement that an understanding has been reached on a significant reduction in violence across Afghanistan... This could pave the way for negotiations among Afghans, sustainable peace, and ensuring the country is never again a safe haven for terrorists," he said in a statement.