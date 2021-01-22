UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief Welcomes Biden's Intention To Extend New Start Treaty With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday welcomed US President Joe Biden's plans to renew the New Start Treaty with Russia before it expires in February, while underscoring the need for arms control agreements.

"I welcome President Biden's announcement and his intention to seek an extension of the New Start Treaty.

I have stated repeatedly that we should not end up in a situation where we have no agreement, no limitation whatsoever on the number of nuclear warheads, and therefore an extension of the New Start Treaty is important," Stoltenberg said.

Earlier on Friday, the White House confirmed that new US President Joe Biden would seek a five-year extension of the nuclear arms reduction treaty, which is set to expire in February.

