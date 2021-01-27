(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NATO has welcomed the focus on rebuilding alliances of the new US administration under President Joe Biden, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday following his recent phone talks with the US leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) NATO has welcomed the focus on rebuilding alliances of the new US administration under President Joe Biden, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday following his recent phone talks with the US leader.

The call took place on Tuesday.

"Thanks for the great call, @POTUS [Biden]. I really welcome your focus on rebuilding alliances.

When Europe and North America stand strong together in #NATO, we deliver security and preserve peace," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

According to the White House, Biden is expected to focus on the COVID-19 response, the climate, racial justice, the economy, health care, immigration and the restoration of the US' positions in the world. The first changes came immediately upon Biden taking office, as he reversed some key policies of former President Donald Trump, such as having the US rejoin the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organization.