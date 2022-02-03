UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Welcomes North Macedonia's Efforts To Strengthen Security In Western Balkans

NATO endorses North Macedonia's efforts to enhance security and stability in western Balkans, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference after the meeting with North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski on Thursday

"The stability in the western Balkans is of great importance for NATO. I welcome North Macedonia's efforts to promote security, stability, and progress in the region. This includes your contributions to NATO's peacekeeping mission in Kosovo," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that in nearly two years since joining the alliance, North Macedonia has proven to be "a highly valued ally," and stressed NATO's role in shouldering the country's national security efforts.

"The alliance has guaranteed your security.

You are now part of NATO air policing system, fighter jets from Greece are on patrol to keep your skies safe. This is NATO solidarity in practice," Stoltenberg added.

Stoltenberg also congratulated Kovacevski on assuming the office, pointing out that his early visit to NATO headquarters indicates North Macedonia's commitment to the alliance.

North Macedonia became the 30th NATO member in March 2020 and joined the Kosovo Force, a two-decade NATO-led international peacekeeping operation in a partially recognized Republic of Kosovo. Despite an improved security situation in the country, with the number of NATO's troops significantly reduced, Stoltenberg announced in July last year that the operation will continue to "support stable, democratic, multiethnic and peaceful development" of Kosovo.

>