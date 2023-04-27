UrduPoint.com

NATO Chief Welcomes Phone Conversation Between Xi, Zelenskyy

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

NATO Chief Welcomes Phone Conversation Between Xi, Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commended on Thursday the recent phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting the importance of Beijing's "better understanding of the Ukrainian perspectives."

On Wednesday, Xi held a phone call with Zelenskyy at Kiev's invitation. The two presidents exchanged views on their countries' bilateral relations and the Ukraine crisis. China pledged to send its special representative to Ukraine and other countries to hold in-depth consultations on the settlement of the crisis.

"I welcome the call between President Zelenskyy and President Xi. I think is important also that China gets a better understanding of the Ukrainian perspectives," Stoltenberg said at a press conference with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel.

NATO supports, first of all, the peace plan suggested by Zelenskyy, as it includes "full respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity," the NATO secretary general added.

On February 24, one year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia China Beijing Luxembourg Vladimir Putin Kiev February All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

25 minutes ago
 Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mo ..

Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road from 1s ..

25 minutes ago
 Dubai to host the world&#039;s largest congress fo ..

Dubai to host the world&#039;s largest congress for plastic surgery societies

25 minutes ago
 CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in ..

CABSAT 2023 to showcase innovative technologies in production and broadcast sect ..

40 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to fe ..

Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Historical Race Festival to feature world’s longest race f ..

55 minutes ago
 Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.