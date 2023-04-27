NATO Chief Welcomes Phone Conversation Between Xi, Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commended on Thursday the recent phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, noting the importance of Beijing's "better understanding of the Ukrainian perspectives."

On Wednesday, Xi held a phone call with Zelenskyy at Kiev's invitation. The two presidents exchanged views on their countries' bilateral relations and the Ukraine crisis. China pledged to send its special representative to Ukraine and other countries to hold in-depth consultations on the settlement of the crisis.

"I welcome the call between President Zelenskyy and President Xi. I think is important also that China gets a better understanding of the Ukrainian perspectives," Stoltenberg said at a press conference with Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel.

NATO supports, first of all, the peace plan suggested by Zelenskyy, as it includes "full respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity," the NATO secretary general added.

On February 24, one year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, China released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," which underscores respect for the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement, "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."