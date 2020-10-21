UrduPoint.com
NATO Chief Welcomes Progress On Russian-US New START Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:55 PM

NATO Chief Welcomes Progress on Russian-US New START Talks

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed the recent progress in Russian-US talks on the extension of the New (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) START

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed the recent progress in Russian-US talks on the extension of the New (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) START.

On Tuesday, Russia said it was ready for both countries to freeze their nuclear warhead arsenal and extend the agreement for one year.

The US State Department said later in the day it was prepared to meet immediately to finalize the agreement.

"What is now at stake is the future of the New START agreement, which expires early next year. Allies support the extensions of New START by the United States and Russia. And I welcome progress on this issue in recent days," Stoltenberg told the pres conference ahead of the meeting of NATO defense ministers.

