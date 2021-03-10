NATO Chief Welcomes US Climate Envoy to Brussels, Says NATO Can Do More on Climate Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday welcomed US climate change envoy John Kerry to Brussels and noted that NATO could do more to tackle the environmental issues.

"Great to welcome @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry to Brussels.

We agree that climate change makes the world more unsafe, so #NATO needs to step up and play a bigger role in combating it - including by reducing military emissions," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.

The NATO chief said he was looking forward to working with Kerry.

Under the presidency of Joe Biden, the United States has resumed its active participation in projects focused on climate change. One of Biden's first executive orders concerned the return of the US to the Paris climate agreement, which brings the world's nations together in their wish to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.